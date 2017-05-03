Spirit sees lower profit on slightly higher revenue in first quarter

Spirit AeroSystems saw slightly higher revenue but a $30 million decrease in profit in the first quarter of 2017.
The Wichita-based supplier of military and commercial aircraft structures said Wednesday it recorded profit of $142 million on revenue of $1.69 billion in the three month quarter ended March 31.
That compares with profit of $172 million on revenue of $1.68 billion in the first quarter of 2016.
The company reported higher deliveries of the Airbus A350 XWB parts in the quarter but lower deliveries on the Boeing 737 and 777.
Its backlog stood at $46 billion, which was flat from the same quarter last year.
