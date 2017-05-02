JetAviva moving to Kansas, pegs ex-Cessna exec as president

A year after acquiring Kansas Aircraft Corp. from former Cessna executives Tim and Dianne White, JetAviva is consolidating its operations to Kansas and has named Tim White its president.
JetAviva is an 11-year-old broker and dealer of pre-owned business jets, turboprops and high-end piston airplanes, with a focus on supporting the aircraft owner and operator.
The process to relocate its sales support operations from Austin, Texas, to offices at New Century AirCenter in Johnson County has begun, White said Tuesday. Sales and business development employees also will transition from different cities throughout the U.S. to the Kansas City area over time.
The relocation involves more than half a dozen staff and will improve the company’s decision-making and nimbleness, White said.
“We’re so much faster when we’re all in one place,” he said.
White said his move from JetAviva managing partner to president of the company is largely formalizing roles: White will oversee the day-to-day operations and customer experience, while CEO Cyrus Sigari will focus on “high level” activities such as long-term strategy.
White was previously Cessna’s senior vice president of sales in the Americas and later regional vice president of western U.S. business aircraft sales for Bombardier.
“There’s no denying that Tim has had the experience and subsequent success of running global sales teams, and this will benefit both JetAviva and our Clients,” Sigari said in an e-mail Tuesday announcing the changes.
