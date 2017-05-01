Harlow Aero to grow, double number of employees with acquisition

Harlow Aerostructures is getting bigger.
A lot bigger.
The Wichita-based aircraft supplier on Tuesday closed on an acquisition of the businesses and assets of Aerospace Holdings Inc. that will more than double Harlow’s employees and add sites in California, Connecticut and Mexico.
“These companies have tremendous potential, and we’re really excited to start that growth with them,” Harlow president Jim Barnes said.
Terms of the acquisition of Aerospace Holdings’ Group Aero companies were not disclosed by privately held Harlow, 1501 S. McLean Blvd.
The acquisition adds about 240 employees to Harlow’s 160 Wichita workers and pushes its factory space to more than 300,000 square feet.
The Group Aero companies are NC Dynamics in Long Beach, Calif.; Valley Tool and Manufacturing in Orange, Conn.; and NCDM in Mexicali, Mexico.
The three operations manufacture components and assemblies for military and civil airplane and helicopter markets for companies in Asia, Europe and the U.S.
“These companies provide us East Coast and West Coast exposure to different customers, different capabilities,” Barnes said.
NC Dynamics, for instance, gives Harlow large, complex machining capabilities while Valley Tool specializes in “small sheet metal and prototype work for helicopters,” Barnes said.
“We’ve been looking for years (for an acquisition), but we wanted to find a company or companies that would add value to what we currently do,” he said.
The deal with Aerospace Holdings took about four months to complete, Barnes said.
Harlow was established in 1954. It serves the military and general aviation markets through engineering and manufacturing of parts and complex assemblies. It was acquired by Phillip Friedman and Dan Aaron in 1982. Barnes is also an owner.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
