Eisenhower Airport’s passengers up 5.5 percent in March

Passenger traffic at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport rebounded from a February dip in March to record a year-over-year increase.
That’s according to the Wichita Airport Authority’s Aviation Activity Report, which said passengers flying to and from Eisenhower rose 5.5 percent to 132,577 from March 2016’s count of 125,614.
For the year, total passengers at Eisenhower were 349,047, 1.4 percent higher than 344,261 in the same period last year.
The number of daily departures was flat year over year at 33, the report said.
