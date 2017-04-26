Beechcraft takes new T-6 aircraft order for Argentina

Textron Aviation’s Beechcraft has received an $88.2 million contract to supply the Argentina Air Force with T-6 aircraft.
The U.S. Air Force contract calls for Beechcraft to supply four T-6C airplanes as well as maintenance, pilot training and interim contractor support for maintenance.
The aircraft will be used by Argentina to replace its current training aircraft as well as for surveillance and border security.
The order is likely a welcome one for Textron Aviation, which has seen demand for the T-6 wane after it completed its deliveries last June of the military airplane to the Navy and Air Force under the Joint Primary Aircraft Training System program.
