April 21, 2017 9:50 AM

May luncheon to feature Alaska Airlines executives

By Jerry Siebenmark

Executives from Alaska Airlines will speak on the Seattle-based carrier’s new service in Wichita at a luncheon in early May.

The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce, Wichita Eisenhower National Airport and Wichita Aero Club will host a luncheon with Alaska leaders on May 4 at the Hyatt Regency Wichita.

The two-hour luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the cost is $40.

Reservations can be made at wichitaaeroclub.org/events/view/91.

Last week, Alaska launched daily, nonstop service from Eisenhower to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

