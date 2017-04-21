May luncheon to feature Alaska Airlines executives

Executives from Alaska Airlines will speak on the Seattle-based carrier’s new service in Wichita at a luncheon in early May.
The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce, Wichita Eisenhower National Airport and Wichita Aero Club will host a luncheon with Alaska leaders on May 4 at the Hyatt Regency Wichita.
The two-hour luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the cost is $40.
Reservations can be made at wichitaaeroclub.org/events/view/91.
Last week, Alaska launched daily, nonstop service from Eisenhower to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
