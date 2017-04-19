Textron Aviation sees mixed aircraft deliveries in first quarter

Textron Aviation saw revenue and profits slip in the first quarter of 2017 on half as many deliveries of its Beechcraft King Air turboprop airplanes.

The Wichita-based maker of Cessna and Beechcraft planes reported profit of $36 million on revenue of $970 million. That compared with profit of $73 million on revenue of just more than $1 billion.

The company delivered 35 Cessna Citation business jets in the quarter, up from 34 in the same period last year. King Air deliveries, however, totaled 12 airplanes compared with 26 last year.

Also lower were deliveries of its Beechcraft T-6 trainer, which totaled two for the quarter. That compares with 11 in the first quarter of 2016.

Backlog was flat at $1 billion.

