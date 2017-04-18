Aircraft technology firm opens Wichita office

Traxxall Technologies, a Montreal-based provider of an aircraft maintenance tracking and inventory management system, has opened a Wichita office.
The office, at 2020 N. Tyler, Suite 110, will initially be staffed by five people: Jeff Rians, Robert Peterson, James Carter, Christopher Mercer and Coby Smith.
Traxxall President Mark Steinbeck said in a news release Tuesday plans call for the company to add five to 10 more jobs in Wichita by the end of 2017.
“Our continued growth has given us the opportunity to expand. We targeted Wichita because it is a world-class aviation capital – home to Beechcraft, Bombardier Learjet, Cessna, among others, and a rich community of talented aviation and maintenance tracking experts,” Steinbeck said in the release.
The company also has offices in London and Jacksonville, Fla.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments