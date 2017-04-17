Saturday open house in Wichita for B-29 ‘Doc’ postponed

The first public appearance of the restored Boeing B-29 Superfortress, “Doc,” has been postponed until sometime in June.
Doc’s Friends, the Wichita nonprofit that owns the World War II-era bomber, said Monday that an open house scheduled for Saturday at Yingling Aviation has been postponed.
Josh Wells, spokesman for Doc’s Friends, said the group has been unable to fly a maintenance flight on the airplane because of “weather, flight and crew schedules.”
“With weather conditions still not favorable this week in Wichita for our team to perform the required flight prior to the planned open house event, we have decided to reschedule the event for a later date,” Wells said in a news release.
Organizers are now looking at rescheduling the open house for early June.
