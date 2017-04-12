Business aircraft activity rises nearly 5 percent in March

March business aircraft operations were up 4.6 percent from a year ago, according to a report Wednesday from Argus International.
Argus’ TraqPak report said year-over-year gains were recorded among all categories of business aircraft: turboprop, 1.6 percent; light jet, 3.8 percent; midsize jet, 5.9 percent; and large jet, 10.1 percent. The report tracks business aircraft flights in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.
The increase in March 2017 was even higher when compared with February 2017, where month-over-month gains jumped 13.5 percent. Double-digit gains were also recorded in the period among all categories of business aircraft, from a low of 12.2 percent for large jets to a high of 15.7 percent for small jets.
Argus analysts estimate business aircraft operations will increase 4.8 percent year over year in April.
