April 11, 2017 7:25 AM

When it rains, Eisenhower airport sees leaks

By Jerry Siebenmark

Wichita Eisenhower National Airport’s $160 million terminal leaks when it rains.

And despite efforts to fix the leaks, the problems continue, assistant director of airports Brad Christopher told the Wichita Airport Advisory board at its monthly meeting on Monday afternoon.

That’s why he and other airport officials plan to meet later this week with representatives of four subcontractors who worked on the building to get the issue resolved.

“We really want to sit down with the group of involved contractors and find remedies, solutions and at least allocate responsibility,” Christopher said after the meeting.

The leaks – not “cascading” leaks but beyond more than just a “nuisance,” Christopher said – have appeared in different parts of the 265,000-square-foot terminal since it opened in June 2015. They have caused some damage to the building’s carpet, drywall and ceiling tiles, Christopher said during the meeting.

The building’s two-year warranty is set to expire early next month, and the leaks haven’t been completely fixed by subcontractors. Christopher would not identify the subcontractors.

He said it can be difficult to find the original sources of some leaks because it’s a completed building, and spots where the terminal has leaked can vary depending on the strength or type of rain – wind-driven or straight down.

He told the board that the aim of the meeting was to inform the subcontractors that the city wants the problem resolved and wants its warranty on workmanship extended for another year to ensure that the work the subcontractors have recently done and will do will resolve the still-leaking building.

“We intend to be made whole,” Christopher said after the meeting.

During the meeting, a board member asked what happens if this week’s meeting doesn’t resolve the problem.

“Then they get sued,” replied Jay Hinkel, deputy city attorney.

