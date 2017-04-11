When it rains, Eisenhower airport sees leaks

Nearly two years after it was constructed, the Wichita Eisenhower National Airport terminal is having problems with leaks when it rains. (May 27, 2015)
Wichita Eagle
File photo
Van Kim, from Phoenix, was the last passenger off of the first flight into Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. Kim purposely routed himself through Wichita so he could be a part of the historic flight. (June 3, 2015)
Jaime Green
The Wichita Eagle
Guests arriving on the first flight into Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport wait for their baggage. (June 3, 2015)
Jaime Green
The Wichita Eagle
Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport's check-in counters on the first day of business. (June 3, 2015)
Jaime Green
The Wichita Eagle
Jaime Green
The Wichita Eagle
Jaime Green
The Wichita Eagle
River City Brewery is one of the restaurants at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. They're offering a beer only served at the airport location. (June 3, 2015)
Jaime Green
The Wichita Eagle
Diann Mustin blows a noise maker at the arrival of the first flight into Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. It taxied under a water arch sprayed by firefighters. (June 3, 2015)
Jaime Green
The Wichita Eagle
This Southwest Airlines plane from Dallas was the first flight into Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. It taxied under a water arch sprayed by firefighters. (June 3, 2015)
Jaime Green
The Wichita Eagle
This Southwest Airlines plane from Dallas was the first flight into Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. It taxied under a water arch sprayed by firefighters. (June 3, 2015)
Jaime Green
The Wichita Eagle
Passengers arriving on the first flight into Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport were greeted by a en excited crowd armed with noise makers. The passengers were given gifts to commemorate the historical flight. (June 3, 2015)
Jaime Green
The Wichita Eagle
People excitedly watched the first flight into Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. The Southwest Airlines plane went under a water arch sprayed by firefighters. (June 3, 2015)
Jaime Green
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita City Council members help Mayor Jeff Longwell, center, during the ribbon cutting ceremony at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. (June 3, 2015)
Jaime Green
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita City Council members clap during the ribbon cutting ceremony at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. (June 3, 2015)
Jaime Green
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita Airport Authority director of airports Victor White speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. (June 3, 2015)
Jaime Green
The Wichita Eagle
The security area at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. (June 3, 2015)
Jaime Green
The Wichita Eagle
River City Brewery is one of the restaurants at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. They're offering a beer only served at the airport location. (June 3, 2015)
Jaime Green
The Wichita Eagle
Chick-fil-A and Dunkin' Donuts are available for Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport guests after they pass security. (June 3, 2015)
Jaime Green
The Wichita Eagle
People hug curbside before entering Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport on its first day of business. (June 3, 2015)
Jaime Green
The Wichita Eagle
Ticket counter at the new Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport was busy early Wednesday morning as the airport prepared for its first departures. (June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Travelers at the new Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport relax in rocking chairs looking out over the airports gate area. (June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Passengers arrive at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. Early issues with the escalators had passengers taking the stairs. (June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Passengers wait for American Airlines Flight 3425 to begin boarding early Wednesday morning. The flight scheduled for 5 a.m. was delayed do to a power problem. (June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Fresh doughnuts were set out for passengers early Wednesday morning. (June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Passengers on United Flight 6399 board the flight that became the first to depart the new Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. (June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
(June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
ICT luggage tags are handed out to passengers early Wednesday morning as the first flights from Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport begin to board. (June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Passengers prepare to board American Airlines Flight 3425 early Wednesday morning. The flight was to the first to depart Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport but was delayed due to a power issue. (June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
A early passenger to Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport naps on the floor early Wednesday morning.(June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Passenger arrive at the new Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport early Wednesday morning.(June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
The ticket counter at the new Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport was busy early Wednesday morning as the airport prepared for its first departures. (June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Passengers make their way through the new Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport early Wednesday morning. (June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
A passenger checks into American Airlines Flight 3425. The flight was originally scheduled to the be the first departure from Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. (June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Local television crews cover the first flight from Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport early Wednesday morning. (June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Ground crews stand around American Airlines Flight 3425 as they try to establish power to the plane Wednesday morning. The lack of power to the plane delayed the 5 a.m. departure. (June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Passengers line up for United Flight 6399 Wednesday. The flight scheduled for a 5:20 a.m. departure became the first flight to depart Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. (June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Ground crews stand around American Airlines Flight 3425 as they try to establish power to the plane Wednesday morning. (June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Ground crews stand around American Airlines Flight 3425 as they try to establish power to the plane Wednesday morning. (June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
The last passenger to board United Flight 6399 travel down the jetway to their flight early Wednesday morning. The United flight became the first one to depart Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport after power issues delayed an earlier American Airlines flight. (June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Passengers walk down the glass jetways to American Airlines Flight 3425 early Wednesday morning. The first flight from Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport was delayed due to a power problem. (June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
United Flight 6399 is pushed back from the gate around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday to become the first flight to depart the new Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. (June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
United Flight 6399 is pushed back from the gate around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday to become the first flight to depart the new Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. (June 3, 2015)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Comments