Alaska Airlines tops annual Airline Quality Rating report

Alaska Airlines, which launches services this week in Wichita, was named the No. 1 airline in the 2017 Airline Quality Rating.
The AQR ranking, released Monday, ranked Alaska tops among the nation’s 12 biggest airlines. The ranking comes as Alaska is in the beginning stages of acquiring Virgin America, the top airline in last year’s AQR.
“These results provide a rare insight into the airline merger arena. We have a carrier, Alaska, that wanted to improve performance, began improvement plans before any merger announcement, and is currently taking over the top performer, Virgin America. Going from fifth to first is rare, but a devoted corporate resolve can make that happen,” said study co-researcher Brent Bowen, dean of College of Aviation at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Ariz.
Alaska will begin once-daily flights from Wichita Eisenhower National Airport to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday.
The annual report in its 27th year is co-authored by Wichita State University associate professor of marketing Dean Headley. It bases its findings, in part, on four measures: on-time performance, mishandled bags, denied boardings and customer complaints.
Here’s how the other 11 airlines ranked, in order, in the 2017 report: Delta, Virgin America, JetBlue, Hawaiian, Southwest, SkyWest, United, American, ExpressJet, Spirit and Frontier.
