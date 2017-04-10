Tamarack hires ex-Cessna Aircraft president Johnson

Former Cessna president and chief operating officer Charlie Johnson has another new job.
Idaho-based Tamarack Aerospace has named Johnson – a 2015 Kansas Aviation Hall of Fame inductee – as its new director of business development.
Tamarack is the developer of the Active Winglet system used on several different Cessna Citation business jet models and claims to deliver better performance and fuel efficiency than standard winglets.
Johnson was Cessna president and chief operating officer from 1997 to 2003. He previously served as a pilot for professional golfer Arnold Palmer, chief of production flight test at Learjet and aviation manager for Koch Industries.
Johnson most recently served for a year as interim CEO of XTI Aircraft Co., where he remains on its board of directors. He also is president of Aero Electric Aircraft Corp., which is developing the solar-electric Sun Flyer airplane.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments