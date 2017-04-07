K-State takes commercial drone pilot course outside Kansas

Kansas State University Polytechnic will take its commercial drone pilot preparation course to Dallas next month.
The school plans to host a three-day course beginning May 12 to prepare students to successfully pass the Federal Aviation Administration’s Part 107 written test.
Students passing the exam receive the FAA’s remote pilot in command certification, allowing them to legally operate unmanned aircraft for commercial purposes.
Officials from the Salina-based campus said they chose Dallas because that’s where the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International will host its annual conference, AUVSI Xponential 2017, earlier in the week.
Kurt Carraway, unmanned aerial systems executive director of K-State’s Applied Aviation Research Center, said in a news release Friday that it’s been a goal for the 10-year-old program to broaden commercialization of the drone industry, “so expanding our reach to another state is a significant contribution to that goal.”
Cost of the course is $1,000. For more information, see ksu-uas.com and click on “training.”
Comments