Mid-Continent Aviation expands into helicopter repair

Mid-Continent Aviation Services, a Federal Aviation Administration-certified repair station and Quest Kodiak airplane dealer, is adding new work as a Robinson Helicopter Co. authorized service center.
Mid-Continent, on the east side of Wichita Eisenhower National Airport, was awarded the designation this week, an official of the Torrance, Calif.-based helicopter manufacturer said Thursday.
For Mid-Continent, the new designation reflects its efforts to grow and expand, said director of maintenance Pete Galusha.
“That has a lot to do with it,” he said.
Galusha said the company has had to invest in tooling and parts to service the helicopters, as well as in-house and factory training for its airframe and power plant mechanics.
He said the idea for adding the Robinson work started with Dave Vander Griend, Mid-Continent’s owner and CEO of ethanol-plant designer ICM, who asked Mid-Continent staff to help a few mission organizations search for helicopters to buy.
“Basically we have helped several mission aviation organizations move helicopters into the field,” Galusha said. “The thought was … if we’re going to be moving helicopters around, maybe there’s need to do that (helicopter servicing).”
He said Allen Zon, owner of DWTA Helicopters, helped Mid-Continent in pursuing the Robinson service center designation.
According to Robinson Helicopters, there are no other authorized service centers in Kansas. Its closest centers to Kansas are in Denver to the west, Cushing, Okla., to the south, St. Louis to the east and Knoxville, Iowa, to the north.
“That struck us as an opening into growth” too, Galusha said.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments