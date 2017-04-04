Aviation

April 4, 2017 11:16 AM

Textron Aviation upgrading former Beechcraft plant

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

Textron Aviation is spending more than $1 million on upgrades to a major building on its East Campus.

The more than $1.28 million in work on Plant III — along Webb Road between Douglas and Kellogg — is part of a project to update the building’s interior and an overall facility “refresh,” Textron Aviation spokeswoman Sarah Estes said in an e-mail Tuesday.

She said that project was begun last year on the building. Eby Construction is the general contractor.

Plant III is where the company developed its production line for the new Cessna Citation Longitude business jet, and assembled the Longitude flight test aircraft.

It also serves as the company’s Composite Center of Excellence, a designation it made to Plant III in 2015, about a year after its parent, Textron Inc., acquired Beechcraft and merged it with Cessna, creating Textron Aviation.

Under Beechcraft, Plant III was where it fashioned the composite fuselages of the Hawker 4000 and Premier business jets using special, multi-million dollar equipment and autoclaves.

Under Textron Aviation’s new designation, Plant III serves as the hub for all of the company’s composite work.

Cessna Citation Longitude test pilot

(Nov. 4, 2016)

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

First flight of Citation Longitude super-midsize jet

The first flight of Textron Aviation's Citation Longitude super-midsize jet comes less than a year after the company unveiled new details for the aircraft. The Longitude was piloted by experimental test pilots Ed Wenninger and Stuart Rogerson. During the two hour and two minute flight, the team tested the aircraft’s flaps, landing gear, pressurization systems, stability and control. (Video courtesy of Textron Aviation / Oct. 8, 2016)

 

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Related content

Aviation

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

U.S. Navy and Thai navy fly P-8A during training exercise

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos