April 4, 2017 9:42 AM

Boeing works second Iran airplane deal

By Jerry Siebenmark

Boeing said Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for up to 30 737 Max jets valued at $3 billion at list prices.

The agreement also includes purchase rights for an additional 30 737 Max jets.

Boeing said the agreement was negotiated with the approval of the U.S. government.

“Boeing will look to the Office of Foreign Assets Control for approval to perform under this transaction,” the company said in a statement. “Boeing continues to follow the lead of the U.S. government with regards to working with Iran’s airlines, and any and all contracts with Iran’s airlines are contingent upon U.S. government approval.”

This is Boeing’s second deal with an Iranian airline. Last year it reached agreement with Iran Air, the nation’s flag carrier, for 50 Boeing 737s and 30 Boeing 777s to be delivered over the next decade.

