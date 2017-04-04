Three military forces order 17 Boeing Poseidon jets

Boeing has been awarded a $2.2 billion contract for 17 more P-8A Poseidon jets for the U.S. Navy and two foreign military partners.
The Navy will take 11 of the maritime patrol aircraft, 70 percent of which is manufactured by Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita. The P-8A is a derivative of the Boeing 737-800 commercial airliner.
The remaining aircraft will go to foreign partners the Royal Australian Air Force and the U.K.’s Royal Air Force. Australia will be adding to its P-8A fleet of two aircraft with four more under the new contract, while the U.K. will be taking its first two P-8As. The U.K. is expected to receive its Poseidons in 2019, Boeing said.
So far, the Navy has received 53 P-8As from Boeing.
The new contract also calls for options for 32 more planes and funding for long-lead parts for future orders. With options, the full value of the contract is $6.8 billion.
