LifeTeam plans return to Wichita with headquarters move

Air ambulance provider LifeTeam will move its headquarters back to Wichita next month.
The provider of ground, fixed-wing and helicopter ambulance services will move from Newton City/County Airport to 3445 N. Webb Road, across from Jabara Airport.
“The immediate increase in space, and opportunity for expansion, makes this an important move for our company,” LifeTeam CEO and medical director Martin Sellberg said in a news release.
About 50 people will work out of its new 13,000-square-foot headquarters in Wichita. The company also plans to construct a maintenance facility and hangar at Jabara. LifeTeam was founded in Wichita in 2001 and has more than 15 air ambulance bases in Kansas and Hawaii.
