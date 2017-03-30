Boeing could be facing more delays on KC-46 tanker, GAO says

A Government Accountability Office report says there could be further delays to the first deliveries of Boeing’s KC-46 Pegasus air refueling tanker.
The GAO said in a March 24 report that timely completion of certification and testing of the aircraft could push back first deliveries of the aircraft, some of which are slated for McConnell Air Force Base in southeast Wichita, although a Boeing official disputes that.
“We are still planning to deliver the first KC-46A to the U.S Air Force in late 2017,” Boeing spokesman Charles Ramey said in an e-mail Thursday. “Nothing has changed in that regard.”
The GAO report doesn’t estimate by how far first deliveries could be pushed back, but suggests Boeing still has a lot of work to reach its first delivery goals.
“GAO’s analysis shows there is risk to the current delivery schedule due to potential delays in Federal Aviation Administration certifications and key test events,” the report said.
It also said that Boeing still has an average of more than 1,700 test points per month to complete on the aircraft by September.
That’s “a level that is more than double what it completed in the last 11 months,” the report said.
But Ramey said Boeing is making “steady progress” and working closely with the Air Force on the tanker’s test schedule.
“The majority of developmental testing is complete, which reduces the risk to the certification and verification testing,” he said. “The test team expects to be much more efficient during the second half of testing now that the design has stabilized.”
It’s not the first delay Boeing’s had developing the tanker, based off its 767 airliner airframe.
Last May, Boeing said the first KC-46 delivery would be delayed because of problems qualifying and certifying the airplane’s centerline drogue and wing-aerial refueling pod systems, and the changes it would have to make on the first 18 tankers to correct them.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
