Eisenhower Airport passenger counts slip in February

Fewer passengers used Wichita Eisenhower National Airport in February than last February – in which there was one more day in the month and two more daily flights.
The Wichita Airport Authority’s Aviation Activity Report said 104,006 flew to and from Eisenhower in February, a 2 percent decrease from 106,274 passengers in February 2016.
For the year, total passengers were down 1 percent to 216,470, the report said.
There were 29 days in February 2016 compared with 28 in February 2017. There were also 32 daily departures at Eisenhower in February 2016 compared with 30 in February 2017.
