Four area airports to receive repair, improvement funding

The Kansas Department of Transportation is awarding $4.45 million to 26 airports in the state, including four in the Wichita area.
The funding comes from the Kansas Airport Improvement Program for repair or improvement of the state’s public use airports as well as for improved air ambulance access.
The four area airports receiving funding are: Augusta, $76,500 for pavement maintenance and repair; Kingman, $28,800 for upgrading its on-site weather reporting system; Rose Hill, $7,200 for pavement maintenance and repair; and Wellington, $71,250 for design pavement maintenance and repair.
Airports receiving KAIP funding are required to pay between 5 and 50 percent of a project’s total cost, depending on the project category.
KAIP receives $5 million annually through KDOT’s Transportation Works for Kansas, or T-WORKS, program.
