CityJet exercises option for more Bombardier regional jets

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft said Wednesday that Irish carrier CityJet has exercised an option for four CRJ900 regional jets.
The option was part of a firm order for six CRJ900s announced in January.
With the conversion of the optional order, the 10-airplane deal is valued at $467 million at list prices, Bombardier said.
CityJet will operate the aircraft as a regional carrier for SAS Scandinavian Airlines.
Bombardier is the Montreal-based parent of Learjet and also operates a business jet service center and flight test center at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments