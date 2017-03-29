CityJet exercises option for more Bombardier regional jets

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires Pause

9:14 Jerry Moran talks about Kansas wildfires from U.S. Senate floor

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

1:04 His cattle survived, but scorched grassland means years of financial loss

0:51 Urge to help fire victims strong for Iowa resident

0:51 Toby Keith's PSA for Ashland, Kansas, and surrounding areas after wildfires

2:38 The tiny Kansas town that burned the most

1:02 Jets of flame erupt as fire crosses road

1:17 Ranchers, farmers from across the nation rush to help Kansas fire victims