Airport executives conference in Wichita begins Sunday

More than 200 officials from airports and related businesses in a four-state region will be attending a four-day conference in Wichita beginning Sunday.
The Wichita Airport Authority and the city of Wichita is hosting the 2017 South Central Chapter-American Association of Airport Executives Annual Conference at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview downtown.
Brad Christopher, assistant director of airports, said in an e-mail that 236 people are registered to attend the conference for the region comprising Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Attendees include airport executives, vendors, consultants and local, state and federal government officials.
Wichita last hosted the conference in 2012, Christopher said.
Comments