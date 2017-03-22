FAA forecasts decline of 17,500 piston airplanes

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a new report that the general aviation fleet is expected to grow, but at an anemic yearly pace, over the next two decades.
Growth of the fleet, the report said, will largely be hobbled by piston airplanes.
The FAA’s 20-year forecast expects the general aviation fleet to increase from 209,905 airplanes and helicopters in 2016 to 213,420 in 2037, a weak 0.1 percent annual increase.
During that period, turbine aircraft – business jets and turboprops – are expected to grow at an annual clip of nearly 2 percent a year.
Offsetting turbine growth (and helicopters’ annual growth rate of 1.6 percent) are piston airplanes.
The piston airplane fleet is expected to shrink 0.8 percent annually, the FAA forecast said, or by 17,500 aircraft over the next two decades.
The FAA uses input for its forecast from sources including its 2014 General Aviation and Part 135 Activity Survey, as well as discussions with industry experts, including Transportation Research Board meetings of Business Aviation and Civil Helicopter Subcommittees that convene annually in May and January, the FAA said.
