Bombardier’s Wichita jet center receives FAA award

Bombardier Business Aircraft’s Wichita Service Center has received the FAA’s highest award for maintenance for a 16th consecutive year.
The Montreal-based planemaker said the Wichita center, which services Bombardier’s Learjet, Challenger and Global business jets, was among five of its centers in the U.S. to receive the FAA’s Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence.
The other centers are in Hartford, Conn.; Dallas; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and Tucson, Ariz. All five centers have received the Diamond Award for seven consecutive years, Bombardier said.
Bombardier recorded a 20 percent increase year-over-year in maintenance events in 2016. It said it has increased overall employment at its U.S. service centers by 200 workers in the past four months.
It also has a fleet of 17 customer response trucks that provide limited mobile service to Bombardier customers in the U.S.
