WATC to host aviation talent management forum

Wichita Area Technical College plans to host a two-day, aviation talent management forum this week for aviation companies.
The forum is put on by the Talent Management Coalition and will include presenters from WATC, Airlines for America Association, ExpressJet Airlines, the Center for Education and Workforce at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Inside HigherEducation, St. Louis Community College and Pima Community College.
The forum, to be held at the National Center for Aviation Training at 4004 N. Webb, begins at noon on Thursday and concludes at 2 p.m. on Friday. Cost is $250.
For more information and to register, see talentsolutionscoalition.org and click on the events tab.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
