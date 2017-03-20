Production underway for customer Longitude jets

Textron Aviation has started producing Cessna Citation Longitude business jets in Plant IV at its east Wichita site – the first time a Cessna has been manufactured alongside Beechcraft airplanes.
The company said Monday it has four Longitudes in various stages of assembly for delivery to customers.
It also has flown its third and final Longitude that will be used in its flight testing program.
“The speed at which our team is achieving these milestones is an important indication to our customers of the maturity of the aircraft’s systems and the proficiency of our processes,” Brad Thress, Textron Aviation senior vice president of engineering, said in a news release.
The company first announced the Longitude at the National Business Aviation Association Convention in 2012, and a prototype of the $23.9 million jet at the NBAA Convention in 2015.
It expects to receive Federal Aviation Administration type certification for the jet later this year.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
