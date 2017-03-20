Production underway for customer Longitude jets

2:33 Hymnal page survives after western Kansas fires Pause

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

1:16 KU coach Bill Self after Michigan State win: 'Nobody listened to me'

10:33 'We came up one possession short.'

1:50 Wichita State's Shaq Morris discusses his matchup against Kentucky's Bam Adebayo

0:56 Wichita police dog that was shot to death modeled ballistic vest in 2015

2:29 Shockers fall in NCAA Tournament and Bob Lutz says goodbye

3:15 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk WSU's tourney title

1:21 Centrally located Doc Green's to open Monday