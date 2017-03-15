Aviation

March 15, 2017 4:35 PM

Textron won’t offer Scorpion jet for Air Force trainer contest

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

Textron Aviation confirmed Wednesday it won’t be offering its Scorpion jet in the upcoming Air Force T-X trainer competition.

“The T-X program is seeking a class of aircraft with a set of capabilities focused on a very different mission than that of the Scorpion jet,” Textron Aviation said Wednesday.

Had Textron bid the subsonic, clean-sheet military jet built in Wichita, it would have faced stiff competition from five other teams, including Boeing and Saab, which developed their own clean-sheet military training jet for the contract reported to be valued at $16 billion.

“The company is pursuing numerous opportunities where the capabilities of the Scorpion jet align with the mission requirements of potential customers, including the USAF OA-X program,” Textron Aviation said.

The OA-X program is an Air Force evaluation of “off-the-shelf” airplanes aimed at providing close air support for U.S. military forces and augmenting the Air Force’s current fleet of aging A-10 Warthogs. That evaluation is expected to happen this summer.

“We look forward to receiving additional information on the OA-X program as the USAF finalizes the requirements,” the company said.

Textron Aviation flew its first production-conforming Scorpion last December, and that airplane continues its flight testing. It’s also undergoing with the Air Force a first-of-its-kind airworthiness assessment of a military aircraft the Defense Department hasn’t ordered.

That assessment could be the key to selling the airplane to foreign military services.

First flight of Textron Aviation's Scorpion

Footage of the first flight of Textron Aviation's Scorpion production-conforming jet. (Courtesy of Textron Aviation)

 

