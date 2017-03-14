Kansas State Polytechnic plans aviation safety stand down

Aviation safety practices will be the focus of a half-day-long event at Kansas State University Polytechnic in Salina later this month.
The Wildcat Safety Stand Down will be held from 4 to 8:30 p.m. on March 31 at the school’s College Center Conference Room, and is open to all pilots.
The seminar feature presentations from four experts: Tom Turner, executive director of the Air Safety Foundation at the American Bonanza Society; Seth Short, a Navy pilot and 2005 alumnus of the school’s professional pilot program; Jowhn Dowd, owner of Syracuse Flying Service and an air race pilot; and Troy Brockway, professor of aviation at Kansas State Polytechnic.
Cost of the seminar is $50, which includes dinner. Proceeds will support the school’s flight team and its trip to nationals in May.
For more information, see polytechnic.k-state.edu/profed/safety.
Comments