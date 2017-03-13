Weather affects some flights at Wichita Eisenhower airport

Several flights to and from Wichita Eisenhower National Airport have been canceled or delayed due to winter storms in the Midwest and northeast.
According to the airport’s website, three scheduled arrivals from Chicago on Monday were canceled while a flight from New Hampshire was delayed. An American Airlines flight to Chicago that had been scheduled to depart just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday was also canceled, according to the website.
For a full list of the cancellations and delays listed, visit the airport’s arrivals and departures lists at its website under “flight info.”
A late-season Nor’easter is expected to hammer parts of the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service, while temperatures in parts of the Plains are expected to dip to 15 to 30 degrees below normal Monday into Tuesday.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
