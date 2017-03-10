B-29 Doc to begin touring after getting airworthiness certificate

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded Doc’s Friends an airworthiness certificate for its B-29, allowing the historic bomber to begin touring the country.
The nonprofit group that restored the Wichita-built airplane said the “special” certificate removes the airplane’s flight limitation restrictions on distance and flight pattern.
“We’ve been working for the past several months with the Wichita FAA office, along with the FAA team in Washington, D.C., and we are pleased that we have satisfied the requirements for ‘phase one’ of flight test operations,” Jim Murphy, Doc’s Friends restoration program manager, said in a release Friday. “The FAA’s approval means we can begin the next phase of our restoration and flight operations plan, and that includes sharing our historic warbird with air shows around the United States.”
The group is finalizing plans to take the airplane to a number of airshows in six states this year, including the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisc.
Doc’s Friends spokesman Josh Wells said Friday that the group also hopes to have an event in April allowing Wichitans to see the airplane first-hand. Details of that event are still being worked out, he said.
“We want Wichita to be … the first official tour stop,” Wells said.
