Bombardier flies second Global 7000 business jet

Bombardier Business Aircraft’s second Global 7000 business jet made its first flight over the weekend.

The aircraft, known internally as FTV2, took off from Toronto’s Downsview airport at 9:50 a.m. Central time on Saturday for a four-hour, 28-minute flight.

“We are on track with our test program and are very pleased with the progression and performance of our flight test vehicles to date,” Francois Caza, Bombardier vice president of product development and chief engineer, said in a news release Monday morning.

The aircraft will be used to test the Global 7000s propulsion, electrical and mechanical systems.

Eventually the large cabin, long-range jet will make its way to the Bombardier Flight Test Center on the west side of Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.

There, it will join its sister Global 7000 that arrived in Wichita in November for flight testing.

Bombardier hopes to begin first deliveries of the Global 7000 in the second half of 2018. The $72.8 million jet will be Bombardier’s largest and have the longest range. It will have maximum seating for 19 passengers and a crew of four and a maximum range of 7,400 nautical miles with eight passengers.