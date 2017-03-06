‘Speed shop’ for Cessna single-engine planes hits 40

A $2,500 supplemental-type certificate from Bobby’s Planes ’n Parts was what turned Mike and Carolyn Kelley’s Air Plains Services Corp. from an airplane repair shop into a “speed shop” with its own manufacturing capability.
Earlier this year, the 13-employee company marked its 40th year in business.
Based at Wellington Municipal Airport, about 30 miles south of Wichita, Air Plains has made boosting the horsepower of Cessna single-piston-engine airplanes a mainstay of its business. It does so through a number of parts it manufactures and either installs or puts together in XP – or “extreme performance” – kits that are shipped all over the world.
To date, the company has delivered or installed more than 3,000 of those kits to owners of Cessna 172, 180 and 182 airplanes.
“It’s really tough to make a living in doing strictly maintenance work,” Mike Kelley said. “When (customers) are doing mods (modifications), they’re more inclined to spend money.”
And while that business has served the company well over four decades – along with the occasional aircraft maintenance and repair job – Mike Kelley, a pilot and airframe and power plant mechanic by training, is constantly on the lookout for new avenues of business, whether it’s devising a smart fuel system for out-of-production airplanes that use 100 low lead gas or experimenting with manufacturing composite parts in-house.
“It is always looking for something new to do,” he said. “People would say I’m probably too interested at looking at something new.”
