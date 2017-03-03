‘Miracle on Hudson’ crew member to keynote Textron conference

Retired US Airways flight attendant Doreen Walsh, a crew member aboard the “Miracle on the Hudson” landing of a passenger jet, will keynote Textron Aviation’s U.S. Customer Conference next month.

Walsh will offer her first-hand account aboard Flight 1549, when the Airbus A320 encountered a flock of large birds shortly after takeoff from New York’s LaGuardia Airport, which disabled the engines and forced the jetliner with 155 passengers and crew to ditch in the Hudson River.

She will open the three day, invitation-only conference that Textron Aviation puts on annually for customers and operators of its Cessna Citation, Beechcraft King Air and Hawker aircraft. It will be held April 24 through 26 in Wichita.

The conference, generally attended by hundreds of customers, operators and suppliers, provides ongoing education on aircraft maintenance and operations with Textron Aviation executives and subject-matter experts.