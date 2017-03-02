Europe officially expands single-engine turbo flying

Commercial operators in Europe can now fly single-engine turboprop aircraft at night and in weather requiring instrument flying, opening up a new market for companies such as Wichita’s Textron Aviation.
The rule, published in the European Union’s Official Journal, culminates a 20-year effort to allow cargo and passenger operators to use such aircraft safely in less-than-ideal flying conditions.
“We applaud the leadership shown by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in guiding this important safety framework forward, along with many dedicated individuals who helped forge this rule over many years. It will be a welcome development for those underserved by commercial routes to date,” Pete Bunce, president and CEO of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, said in a statement Thursday.
GAMA also said in the statement the new regulation is based on “rigorous safety analysis” and provides safeguards for passenger transportation.
Moreover, it unlocks new sales opportunities for manufacturers of single-engine turboprop aircraft including Textron Aviation and its Cessna Grand Caravan and the recently announced Cessna Denali, which is expected to make its first flight in 2018.
