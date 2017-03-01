EagleMed’s last Okla. base changes to First Flight

EagleMed’s last Oklahoma base will now be served by a sister company.
The base, in Tahlequah, will now be served by First Flight and operated by Med-Trans Corp., a Texas-based air ambulance provider.
Med-Trans and Wichita-based EagleMed are subsidiaries of privately held Air Medical Group Holdings.
The northeast Oklahoma base’s medical and flight crews were not affected by the change, Med-Trans said in a news release. It will operate a Bell 407GXP helicopter at the Tahlequah base.
In 2009, EagleMed had as many as six air medical transport bases in Oklahoma: Ardmore, Hugo, Guymon, Oklahoma City, Stillwater and Tahlequah.
According to its website, EagleMed continues to operate a mix of eight fixed-wing and helicopter bases in Kansas, and one base each in Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina and Texas.
