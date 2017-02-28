LifeTeam adds helicopter, jobs for new air ambulance base

0:51 Bombardier's biggest business jet arrives in Wichita Pause

1:01 Global 7000 makes first flight

1:16 Meet the new Wichita schools superintendent

1:36 Hesston told its poorest families they had to move

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting

1:03 'We're going after the wrong people.'

1:44 Art Park adds art and music installation

2:14 Former Wichita mayor announces run for governor

0:39 Brownback to veto tax hike bill