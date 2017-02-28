Business jet arrivals, departures rise in January

The Federal Aviation Administration’s latest report on business jet operations showed improvement in January 2017.
The monthly Business Jet Report said domestic operations – arrivals and departures – increased 2.57 percent year over year while international fell 3.36 percent.
Total worldwide business jet operations increased 1.57 percent year over year.
During the period, three of the top 5 most utilized jets were the Cessna Citation Excel, XLS+, Hawker 800 and Beechcraft Beechjet, the report said.
