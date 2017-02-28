Aviation

February 28, 2017 11:00 AM

Business jet arrivals, departures rise in January

By Jerry Siebenmark

The Federal Aviation Administration’s latest report on business jet operations showed improvement in January 2017.

The monthly Business Jet Report said domestic operations – arrivals and departures – increased 2.57 percent year over year while international fell 3.36 percent.

Total worldwide business jet operations increased 1.57 percent year over year.

During the period, three of the top 5 most utilized jets were the Cessna Citation Excel, XLS+, Hawker 800 and Beechcraft Beechjet, the report said.

Cessna Citation Longitude test pilot

Up close with the Citation Longitude

Textron Aviation Cessna's Kevin Steinert discusses the business jet maker's newest -- and biggest -- airplane, from the National Business Aviation Association Convention in Las Vegas. Video by Jerry Siebenmark / Nov. 18, 2015)

Jerry Siebenmark

