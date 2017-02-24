Bombardier preps second Global 7000 for first flight

In the near future, there will be two of Bombardier’s biggest business jets flying in the skies around Wichita.
Bombardier Business Aircraft this week rolled out of its Toronto Downsview factory a second, Global 7000 business jet.
Company spokesman Mark Masluch offered few details on the large cabin, long-range jet on Friday other than to say, “We’re flying very soon.”
Eventually the second Global 7000 will make its way to the Bombardier Flight Test Center on the west side of Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.
There, it will join its sister Global 7000 that arrived in Wichita on Nov. 22 for flight testing.
Bombardier hopes to begin first deliveries of the airplane in the second half of 2018. The $72.8 million jet will be Bombardier’s largest and have the longest range. It will have maximum seating for 19 passengers and a crew of four and a maximum range of 7,400 nautical miles with eight passengers.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments