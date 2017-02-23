Spirit won’t outsource supply chain jobs under new agreement

A new agreement between Spirit AeroSystems and one of its unions means the company won’t outsource as many as 85 jobs.
“Spirit and SPEEA have signed a letter of understanding to keep the Supply Chain purchase order management jobs at Spirit and not use a third party vendor for these functions,” Spirit said in a statement to The Eagle on Thursday.
Spirit acknowledged in January that it was seeking information from outside companies to do its purchase order processing work.
The workers that could have been affected by the action are represented by SPEEA’s Wichita Technical and Professional Unit and its Wichita Engineering Unit.
SPEEA presented a plan to Spirit last week to reduce that operation’s costs and preserve the affected jobs. The new agreement stems from that effort, though Spirit said SPEEA’s cost-savings plan is still under review.
The agreement will remain effective for Spirit employees represented by WEU through Dec. 1, 2018, and for WTPU-represented employees through Jan. 31, 2021, according to the agreement. Those dates are when the SPEEA bargaining units current contracts with Spirit expire.
