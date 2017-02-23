First-time use of McConnell hangar

Lt. Col. Patrick Cain explains significance of the 22nd Maintenance Group's new hangar at McConnell Air Force Base. (Video by Beccy Tanner)
btanner@wichitaeagle.com

Local

Watkins plane dedication

Nearly nine decades after it was first built in Wichita, a Watkins Skylark is making its presence in the Air Capital of the World known again. (Beccy Tanner / The Wichita Eagle / Feb. 9, 2017)

Aviation

Update on Boeing B-29 bomber Doc

Doc's Friends spokesman Josh Wells talks about temporary quarters for the Boeing B-29 bomber known as Doc and plans for its permanent home. Photo of Connie Palacioz courtesy of Brett Schauf/Doc's Friends. (Jerry Siebenmark/The Wichita Eagle/Feb. 7, 2017)

Aviation

5 essential tips for drone owners

With drones, being a popular gift item this holiday season, the unmanned aircraft systems program at Kansas State University’s Polytechnic Campus has five tips to help hobbyists fly safely.

Aviation

Quest Aircraft Kodiak dealer

Besides providing aircraft maintenance and repair, Mid-Continent Aviation Services is also an authorized dealer and service center for Quest Aircraft and its Kodiak single-engine turboprop airplane.

Editor's Choice Videos