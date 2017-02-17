Textron Aviation makes senior leadership changes

Textron Aviation has made changes in its senior leadership of engineering and sales and marketing.
In a letter from Textron Aviation chief executive Scott Ernest, the Wichita-based manufacturer of Beechcraft and Cessna airplanes and jets said that Brad Thress has been named senior vice president of engineering.
And Rob Scholl has been named senior vice president of sales and marketing.
Thress, who has been with the company since 1992, comes to the engineering position from customer service, where he was senior vice president. He replaces Michael Thacker. It wasn’t immediately clear what happened to Thacker.
Kriya Shortt has been appointed senior vice president of customer service.
She was previously senior vice president of sales and marketing. Scholl, who replaces Shortt, was previously vice president of parts and programs.
“As Brad, Kriya and Rob step into their new roles, I’m confident their leadership and talents will help us deliver an unparalleled experience for our entire customer base,” Ernest said in the letter.
