Jet makes emergency landing after hitting deer

Doc's Friends spokesman Josh Wells talks about temporary quarters for the Boeing B-29 bomber known as Doc and plans for its permanent home. Photo of Connie Palacioz courtesy of Brett Schauf/Doc's Friends. (Jerry Siebenmark/The Wichita Eagle/Feb. 7, 2017)
Airbus' first A350-1000 took off Thursday morning for its maiden flight at Blagnac in Toulouse, France. The twin-engined airliner is equipped with specially developed Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 turbofans. Nov. 24, 2016 (Courtesy of Airbus)
Bombardier's newest and longest-range business jet, the Global 7000, landed in Wichita shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. The first Global 7000 flight test vehicle is in the Air Capital as part of the aircraft's flight test program. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)