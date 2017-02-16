Jet makes emergency landing after hitting deer

An American Eagle jet landed safely at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after hitting a deer on takeoff Wednesday afternoon. (Feb. 15, 2017 / Davie Hinshaw / Charlotte Observer)

Update on Boeing B-29 bomber Doc

Doc's Friends spokesman Josh Wells talks about temporary quarters for the Boeing B-29 bomber known as Doc and plans for its permanent home. Photo of Connie Palacioz courtesy of Brett Schauf/Doc's Friends. (Jerry Siebenmark/The Wichita Eagle/Feb. 7, 2017)

Quest Aircraft Kodiak dealer

Besides providing aircraft maintenance and repair, Mid-Continent Aviation Services is also an authorized dealer and service center for Quest Aircraft and its Kodiak single-engine turboprop airplane.

Bombardier's biggest business jet arrives in Wichita

Bombardier's newest and longest-range business jet, the Global 7000, landed in Wichita shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. The first Global 7000 flight test vehicle is in the Air Capital as part of the aircraft's flight test program. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

