Union ‘hopes for best’ in counter outsourcing plan at Spirit

A group of workers who could be affected by outsourcing at Spirit AeroSystems have presented a plan to the company in hopes of keeping their jobs.
In January Wichita’s largest employer said it was exploring the outsourcing of a portion of its supply chain management that could affect between 70 and 85 workers.
Specifically, Spirit issued a request for information to contract a third party to do purchase order processing in lieu of its own workers.
Those workers are represented by the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, which its top local official said Wednesday submitted a plan to Spirit this week that it hopes could save many, if not all, of those jobs.
“That (plan) is being reviewed and we’re waiting to hear back from the company,” said B.J. Moore, SPEEA’s Midwest director.
Moore said he could not get disclose details of the plan the group submitted. A Spirit spokesman noted in January that the company had asked the affected employees for “their cost-reduction ideas as well.”
Paring costs is behind Spirit exploring the outsourcing of largely clerical work that includes invoicing and ensuring vendors to the company are paid.
Since the group submitted the plan on Monday, the company has come back to them to ask for more information.
“I think right now they’re (the workers) are in an upbeat mood because we did get our presentation to them on Monday and we’re waiting to here back.”
Moore said the group could hear a decision by early next week.
“We’re hoping for the best,” he said.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
