February 9, 2017 10:21 AM

Singapore jet commitment ‘major win’ for Boeing

By Jerry Siebenmark

Boeing on early Thursday announced a widebody jet order commitment from Singapore Airlines for 69 airplanes worth $23 billion at list prices.

The order commitment includes 20 Boeing 777-9s, 19 787-10s and a reaffirmed commitment for 30 additional 787-10s, Boeing said in a news release.

Even though none of the orders are firm, Baird analyst Peter Arment wrote in an investor note Thursday that the commitments are a “major win” for Boeing.

“This hotly contested campaign with Airbus secures a marquee Asian airline with more BA aircraft and provides a boost to the 777-9 program that has not had any orders in the last 20 months,” Arment wrote.

Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita manufactures major parts of both airplanes, including their forward fuselages.

