February 1, 2017 7:21 AM

Spirit AeroSystems sees profits squeezed by lower 747, 777 rates

By Jerry Siebenmark

Spirit AeroSystems saw higher revenue but lower net income in 2016, the Wichita-based aircraft supplier said Wednesday.

Revenue increased 2 percent to $6.8 billion but profits shrunk 40 percent to $470 million.

Wichita’s largest private employer said lower production rates on the Boeing 747 and 777 jetliners and pricing on the 787 affected its revenue and profit, although the impact was partially offset by higher production deliveries on the Airbus A350 XWB and Boeing 767.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, Spirit recorded $108 million in net income on $1.57 billion in revenue compared with $138 million in revenue on $1.61 billion in the same period in 2015.

