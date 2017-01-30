2 Spirit executives get increases in pay, benefits

Spirit AeroSystems’ chief executive and one of its senior vice presidents are getting a bump in pay and benefits, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
According to the Jan. 25 filing made public on Monday, Spirit’s board of directors approved an annual base salary increase for CEO Tom Gentile from $1.1 million to $1.15 million, effective Feb. 3, and increased his annual award under the company’s long-term incentive plan from 400 percent of his base salary to 450 percent, beginning this year.
Senior vice president Duane Hawkins also will see a bump in pay and benefits this year, according to the filing. Hawkins’ annual base salary will rise from $500,000 to $520,000, and the annual award he’s eligible to receive under the incentive plan will increase to 220 percent of his base salary, up from 200 percent.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments