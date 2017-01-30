NTSB member to keynote Aero Club February luncheon

Robert Sumwalt, a National Transportation Safety Board member and former airline pilot, will be the Wichita Aero Club’s keynote speaker in February.
Sumwalt has served on the board of the federal agency that investigates transportation accidents and makes safety recommendations since 2006, when he was appointed by former president George W. Bush to a two-year term as vice chairman.
Prior to joining the NTSB, Sumwalt was a pilot for 32 years, including 24 years with Piedmont Airlines and US Airways, and has more than 14,000 flight hours.
He will speak at the aero club’s luncheon that begins at noon on Feb. 14 at the Doubletree by Hilton Wichita Airport, 2098 Airport Road.
For more information, see wichitaaeroclub.org.
Comments