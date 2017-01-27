Boeing receives third order for Air Force KC-46 tankers

Boeing will deliver 15 more KC-46 air refueling tankers to the Air Force, following the award of a $2.1 billion contract announced Friday.
Boeing said the contract is the third low-rate initial production lot for the new tankers. The latest contract includes spare engines and wing air refueling pod kits in addition to the 15 aircraft based off the Boeing 767 airframe.
In all, Boeing expects to manufacture 179 of the jets for the Air Force to replace its more than 50-year-old KC-135 fleet.
Boeing said deliveries will begin later this year. The first ones are expected to go to McConnell Air Force Base in southeast Wichita.
Four test aircraft and the first production KC-46 have completed nearly 1,500 hours of flight testing, Boeing said. In addition to aircraft fuel, the tankers are able to carry passengers, cargo and patients.
The KC-46 is assembled at Boeing’s Everett, Wash., plant. Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita manufactures the airplane’s forward fuselage section, pylons, engine cowlings and wing leading edge.
